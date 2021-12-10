Madurai

Water level

Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at its maximum permissible level of 142 ft with an inflow of 1,798 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.14 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,828 cusecs and a discharge of 2,654 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,115 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was in (mm): Pulipatti 15.2, Kallandiri 13.6, Sathiyar dam 9, Chittampatti 8.6, Mettupatti 6.2, Peranai and Madurai 6 each, Andipatti 5.4, Kodaikanal 4.4, Sothupparai dam 4, Thaniyamangalam 3, and Idayapatti and Melur 2 each.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2021 8:01:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article37926963.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY