Madurai

The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 141.05 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,096 cusecs and a discharge of 2,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.42 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 3,310 cusecs and a discharge of 2,668 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,752 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Kallandiri 43.2, Periyar 40.4, Pulipatti 30.6, Thekkadi 21, Thaniyamangalam and Sathiyar dam 17, Peranai 15.2, Mettupatti 14.6, Melur 14, Manjalar dam 13, Andipatti 9.2, Gudalur 8.6, Kodaikanal 8, Chittampatti 5.2, Idayapatti 5, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.3 and Uthamapalayam 1.2.


