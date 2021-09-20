Water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 130 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 769 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.17 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 938 cusecs and a discharge of 1,669 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,422 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Manjalar dam 21, Veerapandi 17, Uthamapalayam 15.4, Kodaikanal 10.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 7.5, Sothuparai 1 and Thekkadi 0.2.