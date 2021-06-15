Water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday stood at 131 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 1,724 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 66.40 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 516 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,833 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in Madurai region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Periyar dam 25, Thekkadi 9.8, Gudalur 7.6, Shanmuganathi dam 5.8 and Uthamapalayam 5.2.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 131.85 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 1,909.72 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 83.10 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 390 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs.