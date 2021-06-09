Madurai

Water level

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 131.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 779 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 67.55 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 622 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Thekkadi recorded a rainfall of 7.6 mm and Sothuparai 2 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 133.15 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 1,026.62 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 86 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 217 cusecs and a discharge of 675 cusecs.


