Madurai

Water level

Water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 129.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 782 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.65 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 888 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,295 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Periyar dam 4.6, Manjalar dam 4, Thekkadi 2 and Kodaikanal 0.8.

The level in Papanasam dam stood at 112.20 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 1,324.77 cusecs and a discharge of 254.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 84.40 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 152 cusecs and a discharge of 250 cusecs.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2021 6:24:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article34634096.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY