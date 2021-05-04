The water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 102.35 feet (permissible level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 96.63 cusecs and 254.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 88.40 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 4 cusecs and 250 cusecs of water was discharged.