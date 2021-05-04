The water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 102.35 feet (permissible level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 96.63 cusecs and 254.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 88.40 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 4 cusecs and 250 cusecs of water was discharged.
Water level
Special Correspondent
TIRUNELVELI,
May 04, 2021 18:18 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUNELVELI,
May 04, 2021 18:18 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 4, 2021 6:20:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article34480179.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story