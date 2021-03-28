Madurai

Water level

Water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday stood at 110.15 feet (permissible level is 143 ft.), with an inflow of 270.02 cusecs and a discharge of 604.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 96.50 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 26 cusecs and a discharge of 445 cusecs.

Rainfall

Rainfall recorded in various places in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Kalakkad 32.4, Moolakaraipatti 30, Kodumudiyar 17, Ramanadhi 15, Servalaru 11, Tenkasi 10.2, Palayamkottai 10, Manimuthar 9, Papanasam and Tirunelveli 7 each, Ayakudi 6.4, Nambiaru 4, Cheranmahadevi, Gundar and Sivagiri 2 each, and Nanguneri and Shencottah 1 each.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 7:33:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article34183986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY