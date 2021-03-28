Water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday stood at 110.15 feet (permissible level is 143 ft.), with an inflow of 270.02 cusecs and a discharge of 604.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 96.50 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 26 cusecs and a discharge of 445 cusecs.

Rainfall

Rainfall recorded in various places in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Kalakkad 32.4, Moolakaraipatti 30, Kodumudiyar 17, Ramanadhi 15, Servalaru 11, Tenkasi 10.2, Palayamkottai 10, Manimuthar 9, Papanasam and Tirunelveli 7 each, Ayakudi 6.4, Nambiaru 4, Cheranmahadevi, Gundar and Sivagiri 2 each, and Nanguneri and Shencottah 1 each.