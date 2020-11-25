Madurai

Water level

The water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday was 128.90 feet (permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 815.39 cusecs and discharge of 1,411 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 95.40 ft. (118 ft) with an inflow of 187 cusecs and discharge of 45 cusecs. There was no rainfall in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2020 7:23:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article33178036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY