Madurai

Water level

The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 129.65 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 2,675 cusecs and a discharge of 1,733 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.45 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,175 cusecs and a discharge of 1,202 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,774 mcft.

Periyar dam recorded a rainfall of 13.4 mm and Thekkadi 2 mm in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday.

