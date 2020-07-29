Water level in Periyar dam on Wednesday stood at 114.70 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow and discharge of 125 cusecs each. In Vaigai dam, the level was 30.74 feet (71 feet). The inflow was 14 cusecs and discharge was 72 cusces. The combined Periyar credit was 1,613 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Wednesday is as follows (in mm): Periyar dam 5.2, Thekkady 0.4, Gudalur 1.3, Kallandiri 1.6, Chittampatti 2, Pulipatti and Melur 1.2.

The water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 52.10 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 325.23 cusecs and 454.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 62.65 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 11 cusecs and 75 cusecs of water was discharged.