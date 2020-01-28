Water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday

Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 118.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 52 cusecs and a discharge of 467 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.20 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 269 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,970 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

