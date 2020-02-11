Water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday (Feb.11)

Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 116.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 256 cusecs on Tuesday. In Vaigai dam, the level was 50.13 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 60 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,016 mcft.

