Water level in Periyar dam

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 121.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 229 cusecs and a discharge of 800 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.86 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 564 cusecs and a discharge of 260 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,839 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.

