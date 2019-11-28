MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 128.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 1,027 cusecs and a discharge of 1,650 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.37 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 2,083 cusecs and a discharge of 2,390 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,919 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Sathaiyar dam 29, Madurai city 25.1, Peranai 22, Andipatti 15.8, Veerapandi 12.6, Manjalar dam 11, Viraganoor 10, Kodaikanal 9.4, Pulipatti 8.4, Vaigai dam 7.2, Kallandhiri 6, Melur 5, Chittampatti 4.6, Mettupatti 4.2, Thekkadi 3.4, Gudalur 2.6, Uthamapalayam 2, Idayapatti and Shanmuganathi dam 1 each.