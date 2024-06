Water level in Papanasam dam on Monday was 85.15 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 2496.33 cusecs and a discharge of 404.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 82.33 ft (maximum level 118 ft) with an inflow of 307.07 cusecs and a discharge of 245 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Monday was: Papanasam: 12, Servalaru: 3, Kodumudiyar: 4, Manjolai: 5, Kakkaachi: 14, Nalumukku: 21 and Oothu recorded 24 mm rainfall.