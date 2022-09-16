Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 137.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 958 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.36 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,984 cusecs and a discharge of 2,069 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,709 mcft.


