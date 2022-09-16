Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 137.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 958 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.36 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,984 cusecs and a discharge of 2,069 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,709 mcft.