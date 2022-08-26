Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 136.30 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,117 cusecs and a discharge of 955 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 832 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,655 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Thekkadi 19.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 14.2, Periyapatti 12.4, Gudalur 4.6, Kodaikanal 4.4, Mettupatti 3.8, Thekkadi 2.4, Uthamapalayam 1.4 and Mullaperiyar dam.