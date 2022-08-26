Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 136.30 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,117 cusecs and a discharge of 955 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 832 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,655 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Thekkadi 19.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 14.2, Periyapatti 12.4, Gudalur 4.6, Kodaikanal 4.4, Mettupatti 3.8, Thekkadi 2.4, Uthamapalayam 1.4 and Mullaperiyar dam.


