Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 133.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 847 cusecs and a discharge of 1,872 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.34 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,647 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,313 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Peranai dam 13.2, Sathiyar dam 10, Madurai 8.2, Andipatti 8, Kuppanampatti 7, Viraganoor 3, Veerapandi 1 and Elumalai 0.4.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2022 5:57:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level-in-mullaperiyar-vaigai-dams/article65684160.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY