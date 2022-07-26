Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 133.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 847 cusecs and a discharge of 1,872 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.34 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,647 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,313 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Peranai dam 13.2, Sathiyar dam 10, Madurai 8.2, Andipatti 8, Kuppanampatti 7, Viraganoor 3, Veerapandi 1 and Elumalai 0.4.