Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 129.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.67 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,512 mcft.


