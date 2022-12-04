  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, December 4: Which Round of 16 matches happening in Qatar today?

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 140.10 feet

December 04, 2022 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 140.10 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,167 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.35 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,076 cusecs and a discharge of 1,719 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,046 mcft.

The amount of rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Thaniyamangalam 28, Melur 16.2, Chittampatti 12.6, Kallandhiri 8.8, Periyapatti 8.6, Peranai dam 7.2, Mettupatti 6.4, Sothupparai dam 6, Viraganoor 5.2, Idayapatti 5, Andipatti 4.8, Veerapandi 3, Kodaikanal 2.6, Vaigai dam 2.2, Sathaiyar dam 2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8, Thekkadi 1.4, Gudalur 1.2, Uthamapalayam 1, Mullaperiyar dam and Madurai 0.4 each.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.