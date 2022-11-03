Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 134.20 ft.

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 134.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 587 cusecs and a discharge of 1,667 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.49 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,308 cusecs and a discharge of 1,819 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,605 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Manjalar dam 61, Andipatti 53, Ezhumalai 49.8, Vaigai dam 48.8, Peranai dam 45, Kodaikanal 38.9, Mettupatti 38.6, Periyapatti 35.4, Kuppanampatti 35, Idayapatti 29, Sothupparai dam 28, Sathaiyar dam 26, Veerapandi 25.2, Viraganoor 20.2, Marudhanadhi dam 20, Chittampatti 17.2, Madurai 11.8, Pulipatti 11.4, Kallandhiri 8.4, Uthamapalayam 6.2, Melur 3, Gudalur 1.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6 and Thaniyamangalam 1.5.