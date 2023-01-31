Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 128.10 feet

January 31, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 128.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 156 cusecs and discharge of 1,055 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 53.81 feet (permissible level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 718 cusecs and discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,763 mcft. Rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Kodaikanal 8.4, Peranai dam 2 and Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2.