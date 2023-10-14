HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.25 feet

October 14, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Saturday stood at 122.25 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,157 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 53.18 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 884 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,620 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was as follows: Thekkadi 101.4, Sathiyar dam 40, Kuppanampatti 22.1, Manjalar dam 18, Andipatti 16.2, Mullaperiyar dam 7, Marudhanadhi dam 4.2, Uthamapalayam 3.8, Vaigai dam 3.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.4, Idayapatti and Sothupparai dam 2, Peranai 1.6, Gudalur 1, Elumalai and Madurai 0.2.

