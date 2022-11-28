Water level in Mullaperiyar dam remains at 138.15 feet

November 28, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 138.15 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 830 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 66.73 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,391 cusecs and a discharge of 1,719 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,171 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Sothupparai dam 47, Mullaperiyar dam 20, Thekkadi 7.2, Manjalar dam 6, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2, Uthamapalayam 1 and Kodaikanal 0.6