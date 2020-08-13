Watcher trampled to death

An anti-poaching watcher was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Courtallam on Wednesday.

Sources said a group of forest personnel, who were on routine patrolling along the Western Ghats close to the Courtallam – Five Falls Road on Wednesday, spotted a wild elephant roaming near a private estate. They tried to chase the elephant into the deeper part of the jungle by bursting crackers. But the animal started chasing the forest personnel.

While all managed to escape, Muthuraj, 57, of Nannagaram near Courtallam, who could not run fast, was caught by the animal and trampled to death. Even though the forest personnel, carrying flambeau, tried to chase the animal away with crackers, it was standing near the body till Thursday.

Only after the elephant left the spot, the body could be retrieved to be sent to Tenkasi Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The family has urged the Chief Minister to give relief and a job to a member of the family.