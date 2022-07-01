Walkathon held at ‘Eat Right Mela’ in Kodaikanal

Conveying the message to eat healthy food and stay fit, various speakers appealed to the general public to counter the increasing risk of lifestyle diseases here on Friday.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), as part of the ‘Eat Right Mela’ in Tamil Nadu, flagged off a walkathon here in Kodaikanal in which a large number of students, NGOs, executives from multiple tourism sector in the hill station and Rotarians participated along with the top officials from FSSAI.

The objective of the mela was to spread awareness about the good and bad in the intake of food. Apart from being physically fit, youth have to cultivate proper and good eating habits, FSSAI Director Sanu Jacob said and added that risk of lifestyle diseases was high and preventive measures should be accorded highest priority.

The walkathon commenced from Bryant Park and culminated at Hotel Golden Park Inn. Several dignitaries including M Kannan, Deputy Director FSSAI, Dr S Murugesan, RDO Kodaikanal, P. Chelladurai, Chairman, Kodaikanal Municipality, D. Narayanan, Commissioner, Kodaikanal Municipality, DSP S. Srinivasan, J. Lawrence, Food Safety Officer, Kodaikanal, Rotarians Jayaprasad, Raman Rajkumar and M. R. P. A. Karthikeyan and among others participated.

All the participants took a pledge to eat right on the occasion. Several stalls from various food business operators , NGOs and local institutions showcased healthy cuisine, simple tests to identify adulteration in food and health-themed games for students to promote the principles of Eat Right India Movement.