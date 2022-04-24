Walkathon held as part of Oil Conservation Month

Volunteers take part in the walkathon organised by Chinmaya Yuva Kendra in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Madurai, conducted a walkathon in association with Chinmaya Yuva Kendra on Sunday, in an attempt to create awareness of the need to conserve oil as part of the Oil Conservation Month 2022.

The event was part of ‘Saksham’, an annual mega campaign of Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA).

A large number of volunteers from Chinmaya Yuva Kendra and HPCL employees participated.

Flagging off the marathon, Swami Sivayogananda of Chinmaya Mission said young generation must cultivate the habit of protecting, preserving and saving natural resources in any form rather than being only interested in using it.

The volunteers began the walkathon at 10 a.m. from Doak Nagar Main Road in Kochadai that culminated at the Chinmaya Mission premises spanning about a kilometre.

Volunteers held placards with creative slogans like the need to conserve oil to ensure their availability for future generations.

Later, the volunteers took a pledge for oil conservation at the premises of Chinmaya Mission.

Deputy General Manager (Supply & Distribution, Madurai Depot), C.H. Raghu and Senior Manager, HPCL, Madurai, D. Suresh Kumar were present.