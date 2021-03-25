Differently abled people campaign for 100 % voting

Over 50 differently- bled persons from the district undertook a campaign in Theni creating awareness of voting without fail on April 6.

They assembled in their specially altered vehicles at the Collectorate from where a rally was flagged off by the Observers.

The observers - Prabhu Datta David Pradhan, Ravindar, Gillani Pasha, Manas Mondal and Dawa Sherpa joined with the District Election Officer H Krishnanunni and Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi in flagging off the campaign vehicles.

With placards including ‘Voting is my Right’ and ‘My vote, my right,’ they distributed pamphlets to residents and public.

Speaking to reporters, the Collector said that as per the ECI directive, the campaign had commenced almost a month ago. He was confident of achieving the 100 per cent voting in the district and thanked the stakeholders for trying to achieve cent per cent polling.

The campaign vehicles criss-crossed through arterial roads and reached the Pennicuick Bus Stand.