Voters should decide on pro-poor government or pro-rich government: DMK MP

April 14, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Sivakasi

Lok Sabha election is to decide whether the people should have a pro-poor government led by the INDIA bloc or the BJP-led government which has pampered on the rich, said Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi N. Siva.

Campaigning for Congress candidate for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency B. Manickam Tagore on Sunday, Mr. Siva said that the Modi Government had snatched ₹ 7.75 lakh crore from the pockets of the poor and middle class by increasing the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas cylinders.

“It had also monetized ₹ 4.5 lakh crore by privatising public sector units. But, where have these additional revenue gone?” he asked. Stating that the big businessmen who had taken bank loans running to several thousand crores had fled the country without repaying. The banks seek collateral from poor common man even for ₹ 2 lakh loan.

“Those businessmen were not absconding but seen living a luxurious life in foreign land. The Centre failed to repatriate them and take the money back,” he said.

But, the same Centre has not come forward to waive off the farmers loan despite 11,500 farmers having committed suicide in the last few years. Similarly, the educational loans of the poor students were also not waived.

“If the students are unable to repay the educational loans due to unemployment, they cannot get any further loan even to set up small workshop for their livelihood,” Mr. Siva said.

“The Centre has not filled up lakhs of vacancies in government departments despite the promise of giving 2 crore jobs every year.”

“But the Congress has promised to give stipend of ₹ 8,500 a month to unemployed youths for taking up apprenticeship. Similarly, it has promised to give ₹ 1 lakh assistance to poor women to pull them up from poverty,” he said.

In the country were people of different religions were living harmoniously, doubts are created whether one religion is going to dominate.

A number of people had died during farmers’ protests, many others died as they had to walk back home during lockdown and in Manipur violence under the Modi regime, he said.

When MPs are denied the right to speak even in Parliament, will the common man have the right to raise their voice, the MP asked.