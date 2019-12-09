Nails removed from tree trunks

A group of volunteers removed close to half a kg of nails hammered into trees from a stretch starting from Iravathanallur arch to Mariamman Teppakulam here on Sunday.

Around 25 volunteers belonging to Vaigai Nathi Makkal Iyakkam and Vivekanandar Residents’ Welfare Association removed about 40 placards and boards hammered into the trees. They used hammer claws to remove nails, screws, and wires which were hammered deep into the trunk of the trees.

“These trees are more than 50 years old. The nails have been pierced deep into the trunks and have rusted, thus affecting the growth of these trees,” said M. Manikandan, treasurer of the movement.

“With exponential urbanisation, there is already a reduction in green cover across the city. Hence, there is a need to protect the old trees,” said R. Saravanan, a member of Vivekanandar Residents’ Welfare Association.

Most of the placards and boards were hanged by private organisations, the volunteers said. “Next time someone comes and tries to hammer nails into trees, the residents must come together and prevent such activities. The civic authorities must also penalise the offenders,” said Mr. Saravanan.