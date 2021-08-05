VOC Port deploys e-cars

VOC Port Trust has become the first major port in the country to deploy e-cars. It has inducted three Tata Xpres-T electric vehicles in the first phase.

Port Chairman T.K. Ramachandran flagged of the e-vehicles in the presence of Bimal Kumar Jha, Deputy Chairman, and V. Suresh Babu, Chief Mechanical Engineer, at the administrative office on Wednesday. Executive Vice-President, EESL Group, virtually joined the event. The public sector undertaking joint venture under the Ministry of Power has supplied these vehicles on six-year lease. Similar number of vehicles will be inducted in near future.

As a part of wet lease agreement, EESL will be providing charging points at the port, insurance, registration, deployment of drivers and maintenance of vehicles. The monthly recurring cost payable to EESL, excluding electricity consumption charges, will be ₹ 40,000.

The EVs being deployed comprise a 21.50 kWh Lithium ion battery pack, capable of powering the vehicle for 231 km in a single charge. The battery pack would be powered by an AC charger setup that can simultaneously charge three cars with output power rating of 3.3kW per car. The charger can charge the battery from 0 to 100% in eight hours. With zero tail-pipe emission, each electric vehicle would reduce the greenhouse gas footprint by more than 1.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

“As a part of ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is committed to lead the world in safe, sustainable and green maritime sector and adhere to globally recognised environmental quality standards. V.O. Chidambaranar Port is equally inspired to induct multi-clean fuel strategy,” he said.

The port has planned to launch green initiative for promoting e-mobility in Thoothukudi and on the roads leading to cities like Tirunelveli and Madurai as its corporate social responsibility. A number of charging stations will be established in collaboration with EESL at public places in government parking areas like airports, railway parking, etc. through a pay-per-use model, he said.

“We have established 500 KW Rooftop Solar Power Plant at various buildings of the Port and 140 KW Rooftop Solar Power Plant work is in final stage of completion. Additional proposals have also been initiated for installing around 270 KW solar rooftop power plant at various locations of port establishments. A 500KVA shore power supply has been installed to provide electric power to the ships to reduce carbon foot print at berths. All buildings of the port have been provided with LED Lights,” he said.

Ambient air quality monitoring stations have been commissioned at three locations, he noted.

To suppress dust emanating from port operation, a mobile fogging machine, road sweeping machines and water sprinklers had been commissioned. The port was in the process of establishing 2.8 MW wind farm to meet the comprehensive energy requirements of the port. Feasibility of setting up LNG bunkering facility was also being explored.

Mr. Saurabh Kumar said EESL was committed to extending its support in all the energy-efficiency initiatives of the port. In a bid to promote faster adoption of electric mobility, EESL was providing two-wheelers to the employees of government organisations with EMI and salary deduction options.