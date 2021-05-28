VOC Port inks MoU with IIT - Madras

This is for operation, manning and maintenance of vessel traffic system

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Technology Centre for Ports Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC), IIT - Madras, the technology arm of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, for operation, manning and maintenance of vessel traffic system and development of indigenous vessel traffic software at the port.

The MoU was signed on behalf of V.O.C. Port Trust by Captain Pravin K. Singh, Deputy Conservator, and on behalf of National Technology Centre for Ports Waterways & Coasts, by Prof. K. Murali, Professor In-charge, NTCPWC, in the presence of T. K. Ramachandran, Chairman, VOC Port through video conferencing.

The duration of the MoU for maintenance and updating of the entire system is for a period of five years and is extendable by another five years.

On signing of the MoU, NTCPWC would maintain the existing Vessel Traffic Service (VTS), develop indigenous vessel traffic system software for VOC Port that would facilitate identification, tracking, analysis of shipping traffic, real-time information for pilots, monitoring of meteorological warnings and integration of existing Automatic Identification System (AIS).

In addition, NTCPWC will also carry out assessment of the existing VTS functionalities, hardware, software, identify suitable upgrade and provide technical proposal to VOC Port for the VTS system upgrade and maintenance. The indigenous VTS software development would be carried out at a cost of ₹27.81 lakh and operation, manning and maintenance of existing VTS will be carried out at a recurring monthly charge of ₹2.56 lakh.

The present VTS is operational for more than seven years and with the increase in maritime traffic, and advent of technological developments that have taken place globally in a rapidly changing maritime domain, the need for a more effective system offering higher levels of safety and throughput was felt and accordingly, the port has proposed to upgrade the existing VTS system and develop an indigenous Vessel Traffic Software System, Mr. Ramachandran said.

He said VOC Port was the first Indian major port to sign MoU with NTCPWC for development of indigenous software for VTS System. The development of indigenous system by NTCPWC, as per VOC Port’s requirement, instead of relying on proprietary and costly foreign-made software solutions would be a “game changer” in the Indian Maritime Industry.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT, Madras, briefed about the collaboration between IIT, Madras and MoPSW and Mr. Murali stated that NTCPWC had all the infrastructure and expertise in place required for development of the VTS system. NTCPWC had already taken up a pilot project in Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Port Trust, Kolkata, for development of indigenous VTS software.

It has also developed solar-powered hi-tech unmanned survey craft for ports that can undertake autonomous surveys and transmit real-time data over long distances.

VTS is mandatory under International Maritime Organisation Convention ‘SOLAS’ (Safety of Life at Sea). The VTS traffic image is compiled and collected by means of advanced sensors such as radar, AIS, direction finding devices, CCTV and VHF or other co-operative systems and services.