Madurai

Vitamin C, zinc tablets and kabasura kudineer to be distributed to elderly, disabled in Madurai

The initiative’s aim is to help people build immunity against COVID-19, District Collector T. G. Vinay said

The district administration will be distributing herbal concoction kabasura kudineer, Zinc and Vitamin C tablets to a total of 95,000 old-age pensioners and persons with disabilities to build immunity against COVID-19, said Collector T. G. Vinay, here on Sunday.

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar, Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, District Collector T.G. Vinay and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan began distributing the first set of tablets to elderly persons at the World Tamil Sangam.

The Collector said that the recipients will receive 10 tablets of Zinc and Vitamin C each, along with packets of kabasura kudineer. These will be distributed through village administrative officers. Each pensioner will receive the tablets when they receive their monthly allowances. Special Tahsildars in-charge of social security schemes will be in-charge of overseeing the disbursal.

The drive is expected to cost ₹60 lakh and the funds will be made available through donations, the Collector added.

