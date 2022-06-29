Life term for two in murder case

Virudhunagar District Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced two accused to undergo life sentence in connection with a 2013 murder case.

According to prosecution, Muniyandi, Ramakrishnan and Ramalingam had murdered one Ramasamy of Paralachi. Besides, they assaulted his wife and brother.

When the case came up for final hearing, the judge gave life sentence to Muniyandi and Ramakrishnan.

The third accused was sentenced to undergo jail for seven years. The court imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on each of them.