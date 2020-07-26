Virudhunagar records 385 cases

MADURAI

A total of 209 people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Sunday, taking the tally to 9,805.

As many as 249 people had been discharged and the number of discharged persons as on date stands at 7,643. There were eight deaths recorded in the district taking the toll to 210. There were 1,952 cases in the district.

Virudhunagar district recorded the highest number of positive cases in southern districts with 385. The district now stands second in total number of positive cases with 5,959 cases, second only to Madurai. However, 126 patients were discharged from various hospitals taking the total number to 3,290. With this, the total number of active cases stood at 2,612. On Sunday too, the district reported higher number of deaths – five – taking the total number of deaths to 57.

Tirunelveli tested 178 positive cases, taking the tally to 3,772. There were 231 discharges from hospitals and 25 deaths so far.

Thoothukudi had 251 fresh cases of COVID-19 which took the total positive cases to 5,542. According to the State bulletin, 29 people had died so far and 302 people had been discharged from the hospital.

In Kanniyakumari, new cases accounted for 217, which pushed the tally to 3,610. There were 77 discharges on a single day. So far, 32 people have died in the district.

Tenkasi had 75 fresh cases which took the tally to 1,682. While 32 people were discharged, the district has reported 12 deaths so far, the lowest among southern districts.

Theni tested 217 new cases, which took the tally to 3,773. As many as 44 people were discharged. The district has reported 48 deaths so far.

Dindigul had 203 fresh cases on a single day taking the total to 2,318. While 80 people were discharged, 35 deaths have been reported from the district.

Ramanathapuram had 89 fresh cases, which took the tally to 3,040. There were 57 deaths in the district so far. As many as 159 people were discharged on a single day.

Sivaganga had 88 new cases, which took the total number of positive cases to 2,079. As many as 256 patients had been discharged and 33 succumbed to the infection so far.