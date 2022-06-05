Virudhunagar girl qualifies to participate in sports event in Thailand

G.A. Swathika, a volleyball player qualified for the Under 18 Indian team, would compete in the ‘14th Asian Women’s U-18 Volleyball Championship 2022’ being held between June 6 and 13 in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

Swathika (17), a native of Sattur in Virudhunagar district, is studying Class XI in Palaniappa Memorial Higher Secondary School at Palanichettipatti near Theni.

She resides in a Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu hostel.

In the selection trials conducted by the Odisha Volleyball Association at the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in April, Swathika qualified for the Indian Women U18 Volleyball Team, stated an official release.

“It was my grandfather who encouraged me to play the sport and admitted me to the sports hostel,” said Swathika.

The coaching at KIT University was rigorous and I learnt the nuances of teamwork and more and wish to apply them in the championship, she said.