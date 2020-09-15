Villagers demand better basic amenities

Demanding better basic amenities in their village, residents of Keezh Seithalai under Chandragiri panchayat in Ottapidaaram taluk submitted a petition to Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Monday.

They staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate to highlight their demand.

They said the main road was in the worst shape for the past six years and most of the street lights were not glowing. Though the villagers had submitted petition to the Block Development Officer on three occasions, no step was taken.

Plaint against plant

Residents of Thennampatti under Ottapidaaram taluk submitted a petition accusing a solar power plant of encroaching upon the waterways taking water to the village tank. They said administration of the solar power plant, which had been set-up on over 400 acres of land, had “illegally occupied” the waterways. Since the obstructions made across these waterways would effectively stop the flow of water into the village tank, Thennampatti would be denied of water and become “desert”.

Petition submitted

A group of women from Srini Nagar near Korampallam submitted a petition against a fish processing unit in their area.

They said the fish processing unit, situated on the southern end of Srini Nagar, was posing serious health hazards to the residents as it was uncontrollably discharging the water used for washing and processing the fish, crab and the prawn.

As the water discharged from the fish processing unit was emanating unbearable odour, the Collector should order the company to take immediate measures to address the problems causing health issues, they said.

Toll collection flayed

Office-bearers of ‘Siva Bharatha Makkal Iyakkam’ submitted a petition against the collection of toll in the toll plazas at Vaagaikulam and Pudur Pandiapuram even as roads were not being maintained properly.

Moreover, no mandatory medical facilities had been created in these toll plazas. Hence, the Collector should take steps to cancel collection of toll in these points, the petitioners said.

Action sought

Hindu Makkal Katchi cadre submitted a petition accusing the Thoothukudi Roman Catholic Diocese of instigating the students to agitate against New Education Policy.

Fishermen’s plea

A group of fishermen, led by one Annadurai, submitted a petition urging the Collector to negotiate with the Thoothukudi Port Trust, which was planning to close the entrance near the Port Guest House leading to the New Harbour Beach.

Since good number of fishermen, all using ‘shore nets’ to harvest fishes for the past several years, were using New Harbour Beach for their fishing operations and using this entrance to take the harvested fishes to the market, the decision to close this entrance would seriously affect them.