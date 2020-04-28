Video showing constable extorting money goes viral

A video showing a police constable threatening a truck driver and extorting money from him went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The video footage showed a police constable fleecing money from a lorry driver, who was transporting paddy to a rice mill in the night, and issuing threats. Another policeman, who was present, turned a blind eye to the incident.

The location was identified as a bus shelter near a women’s college at Gandhi Nagar on Tenkasi highway between Pettai and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

The truck driver, Muruganantham, recorded the incident that took place on March 24 with a mobile phone inside his pocket and sent it to his friend, who shared it on a social media platform on Monday.

On receiving the video on Tuesday, police officials here contacted Pettai police station to ascertain the veracity of the footage. The constable was identified as Selvakumar of Armed Reserve Police, who was in a patrol vehicle on the night of the incident.

An investigation would be conducted and appropriate action taken, the officers said.