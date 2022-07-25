Veterinary students demand hike in stipend

TIRUNELVELI

Seeking monthly stipend on a par with interns of medicine, students of Veterinary College and Research Institute at Ramaiyanpatti near here staged a sit-in protest on Monday.

They said interns of government medical colleges across the State were being given a monthly stipend of Rs. 25,000. But students of Veterinary College and Research Institutes at Chennai, Namakkal, Tirunelveli and Orathathanaadu were being given different monthly assistance. While the interns of Chennai and Namakkal were being given Rs. 10,500 a month, the assistance for the students of Tirunelveli was Rs. 7,500. As the interns had to serve in other States for a brief period, the stipend being given was not enough to meet their expenditure.

The stipend for students of veterinary medicine should be increased to Rs. 25,000 as being given to the students of medicine, they said.

As around 250 students of Veterinary College and Research Institute gathered in front of their administrative building on Monday, Dean, VC and RI Palanisamy held talks with the protesters and assured them that he would take them to the Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan for talks on July 27.

Accepting the assurance, they withdrew the agitation in the afternoon.