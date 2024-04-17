Vehicles to transport EVMs and zonal teams ready at SP office

April 17, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Vehicles for transportation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and the zonal group members to the polling stations were stationed at the office of Superintendent of Police.

A total of 136 zonal teams comprising an official of deputy-tehsildar cadre, two staff, a sub-inspector and two police personnel were constituted by the district Election Officer to transport EVMs and other related materials to the polling stations.

The 136 vehicles fitted with GPS and wireless system would be used for this purpose. The voting machines stored in the Tahsildar and Block Development Officers (BDO) office would be carried by the teams to the respective polling booths in their jurisdictions by evening on the day before the polling day.

The teams would also take care of replacing the voting machines in emergency situations when the machines at the booths faced any problems during the time of polling.