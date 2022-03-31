Vehicle checks for banned plastics under way in Kodaikanal

In a move to create an eco-friendly environment, civic authorities in the hill station have begun to seize banned plastics from visitors.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had recently observed that the authorities shall keep a vigil on banned plastics and submit a report on action taken in hill stations such as Kodaikanal and the Nilgiris.

Beginning April 1, the checks will be intensified and, hence, visitors to Kodaikanal should cooperate with the civic authorities, said Collector S. Visakan here on Thursday.

The officials have been instructed to implement the court directive and also ensure that banned plastics is not in circulation. “We are educating the people to use alternatives. There is no question of imposing fine alone.. The public should realise that the official machinery can implement or bring in change only with the support of the stakeholders,” the Collector said.

According to Town Planning Officer Arvind Krishnan, vehicles are stopped at Silver Cascade, the entry point to Kodaikanal hills, for checking. In some cases, tourists plead ignorance, but when told that carrying banned plastics in any form will not be allowed, they cooperate.”

The public can inform municipal authorities in Kodaikanal about use of banned plastics in any shop, restaurant or other commercial establishments. The building will be sealed and the goods seized. Above all, ₹25,000 fine will be imposed against such establishments. The public spotted with banned plastics shall be fined ₹100, he cautioned.

Meanwhile, tourists arriving here have complained about the long queue caused by vehicle checks conducted by the civic and public health officials. “If they can carry out the checks for banned plastics at the foothills, it can be disposed of in the plains. Unnecessary traffic jam and piling up of vehicles at the upper hills can be saved,” they say.

Moreover, monkeys take away the seized plastic bottles to the forests, a tourist claims. Hence, the authorities must consider making the checks at the starting point itself so that the ghat section is free of traffic blocks.

However, the civic authorities in the hill station say that their jurisdiction starts only from Silver Cascade. But considering the piling up of vehicles, they promise to put up display boards at the plains itself.