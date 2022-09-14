Madurai

Vegetable market to shut down for a day over dispute between stall owners and loadmen

Loadmen on strike at Gandhi Vegetable Market in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Loadmen on strike at Gandhi Vegetable Market in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Loadmen at Gandhi Vegetable Market in Dindigul went on a one-day strike on Wednesday following an alleged attack on four workers by a stall owner the previous night.

Gandhi Market Loadmen Welfare Association president A.S.D. Santosh said the stall owner, Abibullah, had a verbal spat with the loadmen. “There was a scuffle and association members and police, who rushed to the spot, pacified them.”

Abibullah allegedly attacked the loadmen with knives and sickles along with a ‘group of men’ on the market premises. The injured persons were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, said Mr. Santosh.

“Though the stall owner has a bad track record of mistreating loadmen, such an incident has never occurred inside the market before. Hence, we are going on a one-day strike to strongly condemn his behaviour,” he added.

The commotion caused a delay in unloading at the market from 9 p.m. on Tuesday as loadmen went on strike in protest against the attack. T

Also., the workers went to work late on Wednesday morning after resolving to shut down for a day to affirm their stance.

Members of Dindigul Gandhi Market Viyabarigal Pothu Nala Sangam said talks would be held to create a healthy working environment for everyone at the market. The loadmen said the strike would continue if their demands were not met.


