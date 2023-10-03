HamberMenu
VCK members arrested for staging protest outside Madurai Collectorate

October 03, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
VCK cadre staging a protest in front of Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday.

VCK cadre staging a protest in front of Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

About 230 members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) were arrested by Madurai City Police for staging a protest outside the Collectorate here on Tuesday. 

The protesters condemned Collector M.S. Sangeetha for not permitting the party to erect a flagpole at a specified location at S. Melapatti village in Peraiyur taluk in the district.

The protesters claimed that despite the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court’s order to allow the party to erect the flagpole, the Collector denied permission.

K. Raja, an advocate associated with the party, said the flagpole which was erected previously by the party was removed by the government officials following a dispute over the area.

“We approached the court and it permitted us to erect the flagpole in its order dated September 30, 2023,” he added. But, the Collector denied permission citing various issues which was against the court’s order, he added.

As the protesters attempted to enter the Collectorate premises, the police deployed at the spot secured them and detained them in a hall here.

