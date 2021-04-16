VCK has gone back to caste politics: BJP

‘It has started losing its political base in northern districts’

Madurai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi that has started to lose its political base in northern districts has chosen to take “caste politics” back, charged Bharatiya Janata Party State president L. Murugan.

Addressing the media here on Friday after garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar in the city, he said that VCK men were after the BJP cadres for sometime in Madurai.

They caused hindrance to our candidate while campaigning. Earlier, they created a clash during the Pongal celebrations organised by the party.

“Madurai police should arrest the accused and take appropriate action. Or else, we will stage protests across the State,” he told while addressing his party men.

Stating that several VCK cadres in northern districts were joining the BJP, Mr. Murugan said that since the party’s base was shrinking, the VCK had gone back to caste politics.

Listing out several measures the BJP-led Centre had taken in honour of Dr. Ambedkar, Mr. Murugan said that the party had every right to garland the statue. He was responding to the VCK cadres chasing away the BJP men who had gathered to garland the statue of Dr. Ambedkar here on Wednesday.

He said it was Narendra Modi Government that had awarded Bharat Ratna to the leader and made his birth anniversary a public holiday. Five memorials had been constructed by the BJP Government for the leader. Besides, the digital payment app of the Centre was named after the leader as Bhim and a university in Madhya Pradesh was named after him.

Party state secretary, R. Srinivasan, and district secretary, Maha Suseendran, were present.