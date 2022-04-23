‘Varumun Kappom’ health camp in Dindigul 

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Chakkarapani inspects a ‘Varumun Kappom’ medical camp held at Kallimanthayam near Oddanchathiram in Dindigul district on Saturday

More than 3,700 students were screened at a medical camp held under the aegis of ‘Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom’ scheme at two government schools in Oddanchathiram on Saturday.

The camp was inaugurated by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani at K.R. Government Model High School in Thoppampatti panchayat, Tirupathi Arulneri High School in Kallimandayam panchayat.

Collector S. Visakan and Dindigul MP P.Velusamy were also present. Mr Sakkarapani distributed spectacles to school students under ‘Kannoli Kappom Thittam,’ and medicines and food packets to beneficiaries under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme at the two schools.

Under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme, around 55 lakh people have benefitted, especially the elderly and physically challenged, he said.

Similar public welfare schemes are to be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on his visit to Dindigul on April 30, read an official statement.

People identified with hypertension totalled 337, while 187 people were screened for diabetes. Seventy-eight cataract patients were identified during the camp.

A total of 2,278 people underwent ultrasound imaging, screening for ECG and cervical cancer using Visual Inspection using Acetic Acid (VIA) and Visual Inspection using Lugol’s Iodine (VILI) methods.

About 30 people who needed further medical care were referred to the Dindigul Government Hospital.

Stone laid

Earlier, Mr Sakkarapani laid the foundation stone for the building to house 30 classrooms on a budget of ₹4.34 crore in K.R. Government Model High School in Thoppampatti panchayat in Oddanchathiram.

Chief Educational Officer C.Karuppasamy and Public Works Department Assistant Engineer Senthilkumar and other officials were present.