Vaiko blames Centre for plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen

MDMK general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has accused the Union government of not taking any tangible steps to protect the fishermen.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said in July alone, Sri Lankan Navy personnel had arrested fishermen from Tamil Nadu on three occasions. They had also seized the mechanised boats of the arrested fishermen and the catch. At a time when the fishermen from the State were facing many challenges, the threat from the Sri Lankan government caused mental agony and created a sense of insecurity in them.

The Union government had not condemned the arrests, spoken about the arrests in Parliament or allowed the members to raise the issue, he said, adding the fishermen were also Indian citizens and they had every right to live and carry on their profession for survival.

The MDMK leader was here to participate in a party functionary’s wedding. He was accompanied by party headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko, Madurai South MLA Boominathan and others.