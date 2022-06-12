Vaikasi Visakam celebrated with gaiety

Devotees bring pots of milk for performing abishekam to the deities at Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tirupparankundram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Thousands of devotees thronged Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram near here on Sunday morning on the occasion of Vaikasi Visakam.

The idol of Lord Shanmuganathar was brought out from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple - one of the six holy abodes of Lord Murugan –t o the Visaka mandapam around 6 a.m. Special milk abhishekams were performed until 2 p.m. by devotees who brought pots filled with milk.

Many carried decorated ‘kavadis’ with flowers and peacock feathers on their shoulders to redeem their vows to the deities while many also offered their prayers by piercing their tongues with spears.

Special puja and milk abhishekam were performed to the Lord and His consorts – Valli and Deivanai – on the occasion. The 10-day festival concludes on Monday.

Many organisations and volunteers had set up pandals to distribute free food, water and buttermilk along the way to the temple.

Public and volunteers splashed water on the devotees at several places during their procession to the temple with milk pots to ease them of the heat. Police had made elaborate arrangements to regulate crowds.