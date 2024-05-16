GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vaikasi festival begins at Koodal Azhagar Temple in Madurai

Published - May 16, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Vaikasi celebrations at the Koodal Azhagar Temple in Madurai commenced with the hoisting of the holy flag on Wednesday.

According to the HR&CE officials L. Kalaivanan and N. Yegna Narayanan, the fortnight-long festival would conclude on May 29.

The highlight of the festival, Garuda sevai would be performed on May 19, Car festival on May 24 and Dasavatharam on May 26.

During the 15 days, the deities would be taken on procession and special pujas would be performed including ‘thirumanjanam’ and ‘deeparathana’.

The HR&CE officials have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees to watch the festival through YouTube. The devotees were welcome to contribute for the ‘annadhanam’, ‘thulabaaram’ and for daily pujas to the presiding deities through online mode. For more details, they can contact the temple office.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.