13,051 persons vaccinated

As many as 13,051 persons were inoculated in the district on Thursday.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 3,12,530 persons till date and 74,138 of them have got their second dose. On June 22, 3,817 got vaccine and 6,743 persons got vaccine on June 23. This included vaccination at doorsteps of 233 differently-abled persons and 98 of their family members, 50 leprosy patients, 1,201 workers of various industrial units, 297 lactating mothers, one HIV-infected person, 426 persons involved in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Besides, 153 government employees, 175 teachers, 179 traders and 467 persons from crowded places were given the vaccination, he said. Based on supply of vaccine doses, more doses would be stocked in places where the demand is more and people would be inoculated through special camps.